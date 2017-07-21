Bengaluru FC retain Nishu, Zuala for ISL; Daniel for AFC Cup

Bengaluru FC have retained two of India's promising youngsters in midfielder Malsawmzuala and defender Nishu Kumar.

“Considering ISL rules, we could only retain Nishu and Malsawmzuala for the league, given that Daniel has become a full India International, but we don't want to lose him out as he forms a vital part of our plans,” BFC Head Coach Albert Roca said.

Also Daniel's contribution will be immense in not just this years AFC Cup campaign, but the one in the following year as well, he added.

Daniel and Nishu are currently in Qatar after being named in the Indian team for the AFC Under-23 Championship Qualifiers.

They will be with the club until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, Indian International striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia continues to remain part of the squad and will feature in the Blues AFC Cup campaign.

While the Inter-Zonal semifinal against North Korean side 4.25 SC is up next in the 2017 AFC Cup for runners-up BFC, they will also be playing in 2018 edition of the competition having sealed qualification, courtesy the Federation Cup triumph in May.