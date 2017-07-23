Benfica sign Brazilian forward Daniel dos Anjos

Reigning Portuguese league champions Benfica have signed highly rated Flamengo forward Daniel dos Anjos, according to the player's representatives.

Anjos will be tied to the Primeira Liga outfit until June 2022 after the respective parties agreed to financial terms on Saturday, the Savio Soccer management group said in a social media post, reports Xinhua news agency.

It is understood Flamengo will maintain a percentage of Anjos' economic rights.

The 21-year-old is expected to start in Benfica's B team but will be at the disposition of first-team coach Rui Vitoria.

The Portuguese domestic season begins on August 9.