BCCI recommends Cheteshwar Pujara for Arjuna award

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    May 2, 2017 | 06:01 PM
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo: AFP)

BCCI has nominated prolific cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara for the prestigious Arjuna award.

The BCCI has nominated prolific run scorer Cheteshwar Pujara for the prestigious Arjuna award, acknowledging his stupendous show during the last Test season for India.

Along with Pujara, Indian woman's cricket team member Harmanpreet Kaur has also been nominated by the Board for the award.

However there has been no nomination from BCCI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

“We have sent Cheteshwar and Harmanpreet's name for the Arjuna award. The names have been forwarded to the Ministry of Sports," the board stated on Monday.

