BCCI picks U-19 team for England One-day series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced an 18-member India Under-19 squad for the five-match one-day series against England, starting January 30.



The squad sees some familiar faces that won the Youth Asia Cup in December with the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Aayush Jamwal, Heramb Parab and Shubman Gill retaining their spots.



Gill emerged as one of the most promising prospects in the Youth Asia Cup scoring 148 runs in two matches at an average of 74 while Abhishek, who led the team in Sri Lanka, bagged five wickets at 18.37.



Bengal's Ishan Porel, one of the fastest bowlers at the junior level has also been included in the squad.



Promising Gujarat wicketkeeper-batsman Het Patel, who is part of the ongoing Irani Cup clash against Rest of India (RoI), also finds a place in the squad with rookie batsmen Mayank Rawat and Rohan Kunnumal.



The teams will play all their limited overs matches in Mumbai before heading to Nagpur for the four-day games.



The Wankhede Stadium will host the opening game on January 30 besides the fourth and fifth matches on February 6 and 8 respectively while the second and third one dayers will be held on February 1 and 3 at the Brabourne Stadium.



The two four day games have been shifted to the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium after Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) reportedly expressed their inability to host the matches, scheduled from February 13 to 16 and February 21 to 24.



The squad for the two four day games will be announced at a later date, the BCCI stated.



India Under-19 Squad for One-dayers: Heramb Parab, Het Patel, Himanshu Rana, Ayush Jamwal, Vivekanand Tiwary, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai, Rahul Desraj Chahar, Kamlesh Singh Nagarkoti, Salman Khan, Priyam Garg, Shiva Singh, Yash Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Rohan Kunnumal, Ishan Porel.

