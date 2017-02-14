BCCI names unchanged squad for first two Tests against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 16-member India Test squad for first two Tests in the four-match home series against Australia.

The selection committee, led by M.S.K. Prasad, retained the same squad which defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test match at Hyderabad.

The first match of the four-match rubber will start from February 23 in Pune. The second match will be played in Bengaluru from March 4-8, according to an official release from the BCCI.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Murali Vijay, K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund and Hardik Pandya.