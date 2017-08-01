BCCI announces venues for India's home season

Indian cricket team will play three Test matches in November-December against Sri Lanka here, Nagpur and Delhi while the newly-constructed stadium in Barasapara, Guwahati, will host a Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia in October.

The decision were taken at the Board of Cricket Control in India's (BCCI) tours and fixtures Programme committee meeting held here on Tuesday.

BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary later briefed the media.

India's home season starts mid-September with five One-Day Inernationals (ODI) against Australia slated to be played at Chennai, Bangalore, Nagpur, Indore and Kolkata.

The three T20 Internationals against Australia will be played in Hyderabad, Ranchi and Guwahati.

New Zealand will play mid-October and the three ODIs will be held in Pune, Mumbai and Kanpur followed by three T20 Internationals at Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot.

From the middle of November, India will play Sri Lanka in Kolkata which will host the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The second Test is scheduled in Nagpur while the final match of the series will be held in Delhi.

The three ODIs against Sri Lanka will be held in Dharamsala, Mohali and Vizag.

The three T20 Internationals will be held in Kochi or the newly-accredited Thiruvanantpuram, Indore and Mumbai.

