Bayern Munich winger Robben signs contract extension

Veteran Dutch winger Arjen Robben has agreed to a one-year contract extension with FC Bayern Munich, keeping him at the record German champions until June 30, 2018, it was announced on Monday.

"Arjen is one of the best players in the world in his position. He's played for us for almost eight years now and has become an important part of our club in this time. We're delighted he's going to pull on an FC Bayern shirt for a further year," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a release.

Robben, 32, commented: "I'm very happy that I'll be playing a further year for FC Bayern. The club is one of the best in the world and Munich has become a second home for me and my family. I want to continue playing at the highest level and win as many trophies as possible."

Robben joined FC Bayern from Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. He has since won the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Champions League, the European Super Cup, five German leagues and the DFB Cup four times.

He has so far scored 82 goals in 152 Bundesliga appearances for FC Bayern, 14 goals in 23 DFB Cup ties, and 21 goals in 53 UEFA Champions League matches.

Arguably his most important goal for FC Bayern was the winner in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.