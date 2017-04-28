Bayern Munich extend contract with Thiago Alcantara

Bayern Munich and Thiago Alcantara have agreed on a contract extension, the Bundesliga leaders confirmed in an official statement on Friday.



The 26-year-old midfielder, whose current contract was stipulated to run until 2019, has committed his future to the German giants after putting pen to paper on a deal until June 2021, reports Efe.



"Thiago is one of the best and most courted midfielders in Europe. We are very happy that we have been able to bind this outstanding professional for the long term," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.



The Spain international joined the "Bavarians" from Barcelona in the summer 2013 to provide twelve assists and nine goals in 75 appearances.



Since his arrival, Bayern have won the Bundesliga three straight times. The fourth title in row is in touching distance as Bayern sit atop the Bundesliga standings with four rounds to spare. He also won two German Cups.



"My family and I feel very comfortable in Munich. Everything fits perfect. I want to win as many titles as possible with Bayern in the future," Thiago Alcantara said.



Thiago's contract extension came just one day after Bayern made the transfer with Juventus' loanee Kingsley Coman perfect.



Bayern Munich encounter Wolfsburg at the 31st round in Bundesliga on Saturday.