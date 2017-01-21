Bayern Munich down Freiburg 2-1 in Bundesliga

Striker Robert Lewandowski's late goal helped Bayern Munich secure a 2-1 comeback win over Freiburg away in the curtain raiser of the second half of the Bundesliga football league.



Newly promoted Freiburg on Friday staged a resilient performance against front-runners Bayern Munich, who needed two goals from Polish international Lewandowski to cancel out Freiburg's early opener through Janik Haberer, reports Xinhua.



The hosts started highly motivated against Bayern and ensured a bright start as Haberer utilised on a through ball from Vincenzo Grifo to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer into the far post corner with four minutes played.



Freiburg gained momentum as Neuer had to defuse Florian Niederlechner's effort on target with a diving safe into the top-left corner in the 19th minute.



Bayern were unable to threat Freiburg's well-positioned defense. The German giants had thus to wait until the 28th minute before Arturo Vidal unleashed the first shot on target.



The visitors increased their efforts and overcame Freiburg with 35 minutes into the game as Lewandowski volleyed home Douglas Costa's corner kick to restore parity.



After the restart, Bayern immediately assumed control but yet Freiburg were standing firm when Freiburg custodian Alexander Schwolow denied Arjen Robben's shot on goal in the 56th minute.



However, Freiburg remained dangerous on counter attacks and they almost grabbed the winner but Maximilian Philipp pulled just wide from promising position in the 84th minute.



The record champions had the last laugh as Lewandowski sewed up the 2-1 decider after he chested down a cross from Franck Ribery to poke home the winner surrounded by Freiburg defenders inside the box in the dying seconds of the game.



With the result, Carlo Ancelotti-coached Bayern extend their lead atop the standings whereas Freiburg remain on the eighth place for the moment.