Barcelona Open honours Spain's Albert Montanes

The organisers of the Barcelona Open have honoured Spanish tennis player Albert Montanes after his defeat in the second round against compatriot Feliciano Lopez in a match during which he decided to end his professional career.

Spectators present at the centre court on Wednesday, now renamed after Rafa Nadal, cheered the 36-year-old player after he lost to Lopez 2-6, 2-6, reports Efe.

After the match concluded, Montanes's wife and daughter entered the court along with the tournament's director Albert Costa and the president of the Association of Tennis Professionals Chris Kermode, who gave Montanes a souvenir in recognition of his career.

Montanes, visibly moved, thanked the directors and his family for the support he had received from the very first day of his 18 years of experience, before addressing the spectators.

He thanked his fans for always showing support and giving him strength, for which he said he was grateful.