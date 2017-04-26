Barcelona Open: David Ferrer stumbles in third round

Spanish tennis player David Ferrer failed to qualify for the third round of the Barcelona Open after suffering a defeat against South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Ferrer, Barcelona Open four-time finalist and the current World No.32, played for only one hour and six minutes on Tuesday before World No.66 Anderson upset him with a 6-3, 6-4 win, reports Efe.

This latest defeat means the 35-year-old veteran has lost another match in a disappointing season in which he has won a total of three matches, and failed to win debut matches in seven different tournaments.

Anderson could meet World No.5 Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the third round, if the latter beats Brazilian Rogério Dutra Silva.