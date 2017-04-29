Barcelona Open: Andy Murray advances to semifinals

Scotland tennis star Andy Murray advanced to the Barcelona Open semi-finals after defeating Spaniard Albert Ramos-Viñolas 2-6, 6 -4, 7-6 (4) in a tough game that kept both players on the court here for three hours on Friday.

The world No.1 sweated against 10th seed Ramos-Viñolas to avenge his defeat a week ago in the last-16 of Monte Carlo, where he fell before the Catalan tennis player, reports Efe.

Murray will next face Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem, who defeated Japanese Yuichi Sugita 6-1, 6-2 in 52 minutes.