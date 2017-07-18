Barcelona not thinking about Marco Verratti: Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona's new chief coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday said he is not thinking about signing any new footballers, such as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti.

Media reports linked the 24-year-old Verratti, who has a reported price tag of around $80 million, with a move to Spanish Cup champions Barcelona during this transfer window, reports Efe.

Valverde said in a press conference that the club is working on improving the squad, but he is not thinking about getting any new players as he is focusing on those he already has in the team.

Although Valverde denied that he had asked the club to contract a particular player, he said there is an exchange of opinions about the players Barcelona may pursue.

Former Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde acknowledged that he would like to have the squad ready as soon as possible, but he knows that the club has to have patience during the transfer window.