Barcelona defender Aleix Vidal undergoes ankle surgery

Barcelona full back Aleix Vidal has undergone surgery for a dislocated ankle he suffered at the end of his side's 6-0 win away to Deportivo Alaves.

The Barcelona official website confirmed on Sunday that the defender underwent an emergency operation in the city of Vitoria after being taken from Alaves's Mendizorroza Stadium, reports Xinhua news agency.

He was injured on Saturday following a tackle from Alaves defender Theo Hernandez five minutes from time of the game.

Aleix immediately called for help and was stretchered off the pitch. The report published by the club confirmed he would be out of action for four to six months, missing the rest of the season.

"I wanted to get the ball and he had his supporting foot on the pitch. I am really sorry about what happened to Aleix, it was involuntary and I hope he can recover as soon as possible. It is always sad when you have injured a companion," said Theo, who visited Aleix to apologise personally after the game.