Barcelona beats Real Madrid 3-2 in El Clasico football friendly

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in an El Clasico football friendly of the International Champions Cup here.



Star striker Lionel Messi, midfielder Ivan Rakitic and defender Gerard Pique scored for Barca while Spanish footballers Mateo Kovacic and Marco Asensio did so for Los Blancos in the Saturday night battle, reports Efe.



The pre-season International Champions Cup friendly match proved to be a treat for the 65,000 spectators gathered at the Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens for an event described by some as the biggest sporting event in the history of the city, which has hosted 10 Super Bowls.



With tickets priced between $600 and $4,500 and a huge turnout for the Marc Anthony halftime show, the Clasico in Miami was a party all the way with soccer thrown in.