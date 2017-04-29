Barcelona beat Real Madrid in clash of former stars

A team comprising former star footballers of multiple European champions FC Barcelona beat ex-players of fellow Spanish giants Real Madrid 3-2 here in a game billed as the "Classico of Legends".

In front of over 30,000 spectators at the Cite Sportive on Friday evening, 36 former Barcelona and Real Madrid players entertained their overseas fans in Lebanon, reports Xinhua news agency.

"What a coincidence that the result was the same as the original classico that was played last Sunday when Barcelona won 3-2 against Real," said Ahmad Bleik, a Lebanese supporter of the Catalonian team.

Bleik was particularly enthused about seeing Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, the best player in the world at the height of his career, in Lebanon.

"He did not disappoint us, he made the three assists that enabled Barcelona to win," he added.

A "meet and greet" session after the game allowed a limited number of people to meet the players, take autographs and pictures.