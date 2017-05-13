Bajrang Punia wins gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

Bajrang Punia won the first gold medal for India at the Asian Wrestling Championship by defeating Lee Seungchul of South Korea in the final of the men's 65 kg Freestyle division here on Saturday.

Bajrang staged a superb comeback after conceding the lead to dominate the second and final round and script a comprehensive 6-2 win.

Sarita added to cheers for the sizeable home crowd as she took silver in the women's 58-kilogram category earlier in the day.

Sarita lost 0-6 to Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the final.

Sarita's performance added to the best ever showing by Indian women wrestlers at the continental showpiece event as they finished with four silver and two bronze medals.

Bajrang's performance was the only bright spot in another wise disappointing performance by the Indian wrestlers in the freestyle events so far.

Lee took the lead in the fast-paced opening period when he took two points with a takedown. That prompted the Indian to go on the offensive and he almost forced a takedown but the hooter announcing the ned of the round saved Lee.

The Indian dominated the second round right from the start. He took his first point with a push out before taking the lead by earning two more points with a takedown.

The Haryana grappler continued with his fast, aggressive style forcing the jaded looking Korean to continuously defend himself from conceding more points.

Bajrang produced another takedown with around 30 seconds remaining prompting the judges to award him two more points. But the Korean coach decided to appeal against the decision with a counter appeal coming in from the Indian coaches.

After studying the television replays, the judges decided to award three points to the Indian. That forced the Korean to go on the attack in the last 30 seconds in a desperate attempt to avoid defeat.

But Bajrang held on comfortably to ensure victory.

"The tournament has been running for the last 2-3 days but we did not get a gold. I wanted to win the gold and there was a lot of expectation from me as well," Bajrang told the media after the win.

"The coaches had worked hard before this tournament and they expected me to win gold. They had told me that I could win gold if I gave my best efforts," he added.

"There was lot of pressure on me. We are playing at home and although it does put pressure, we also got a lot of help due to our home conditions. I want all four Indian wrestlers who are competing tomorrow to win gold medals."

The 23-year-old from Jhajjar district of Haryana thanked his coaches Jagminder Singh and Sujit Mann along with his mentor 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt for their guidance and support. Dutt was present in the Indian technical area during the final.

"He (Yogeshwar) has always supported me. He is with me during most of my bouts. He is an Olympic medallist and can easily spot out my flaws. That helps me a lot.

"My coaches Dronacharya Award winner Jagminderji and Arjuna Award recipient Mannji are always with me during the day and we spend the entire day in training. Both of them have played at the Olympics and have a lot of experience which helps me a lot," Bajrang said.

Earlier, Sarita had to be satisfied with the silver following a 0-6 reverse to Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan.

Sarita was faster off the blocks and was the more aggressive wrestler in the early stages. She almost opened the scoring in the first minute but the Kyrgyz showed an excellent technique to wriggle out.

Aisuluu weathered the initial wave of aggression from Sarita and took four points with a takedown followed by a fitly move.

The second period was a more sedate affair with Aisuluu increasing her lead by two points with another takedown.

"I had taken silver in the previous Asian Championship as well, so I wanted to produce a better performance.

"I was totally mentally prepared for this bout. I wanted to give my 100 percent and win the gold medal," Sarita said later.