Azhar Ali steps down, Sarfaraz Ahmed set to captain Pakistan

Pakistan's T20 Internationals skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed has emerged the frontrunner to take over the reins of the One-day International (ODI) side after Azhar Ali stepped down from the post on Thursday.

Ali, who took over from Test skipper Misbahul Haq as the ODI captain, faced severe criticism after failing drastically against the top sides, with Pakistan's recent 1-4 series loss to Australia adding insult to the injury.

According to reports, Sarfraz is most likely to be handed the captaincy for the 50-over format with the upcoming tour to the West Indies being his first assignment.

Under Azhar's leadership, Pakistan slipped to a record-low ninth in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings before rising one spot to be in the running for direct qualification to the 2019 World Cup.