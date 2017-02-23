Away goal might come back to haunt Sevilla: Jorge Sampaoli

Sevilla FC manager Jorge Sampaoli has lamented the fact that his team conceded a goal during their Champions League last-16 tie against Leicester City despite dominating for most of the game.

Sevilla won 2-1 at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium here on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Pablo Sarabia and Joaquín Correa in either half.

But with the hosts leading 2-0, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy struck in the 73rd minute to ensure that the reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions will go into the second leg at home with an away goal to their name.

Sampaoli rued after the game that Sevilla deserved to win by a better margin given their performance.

"We were far superior in the development of the game, with 10 clear scoring chances. They did very little but succeeded in the end. I think we deserved a bit more," Sampaoli was quoted as saying by the Independent.

Praising his players for their performance, Sampaoli asserted that Sevilla are determined to win the second leg which is scheduled to be held on March 15.

"We had all sorts of chances but hit the post and crossbar. Our opponents only had a few chances, but now we have to go to Leicester for the win," the 56-year-old Argentine said.

"We wanted to confuse our opponents a bit by getting our forwards to change positions. "Still, it was possible to create many chances against a team that sat very deep. That's not easy," he added.

"For us to win in the Champions League is very important, but the bad thing is that we left our lead so slight after huge superiority."