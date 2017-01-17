Australian Open: Serena eases past Gibbs to reach 4th round

Second-seeded Serena Williams of the United States overcame her compatriot Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open tennis tournament here on Saturday.



Serena hit 17 winners against the world No.92 to advance to the second week of the tournament, which she has won six times, reports Efe.



She will face 16th seed Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, who defeated France's Caroline Garcia in straight sets in an hour and 28 minutes.