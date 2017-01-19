Australian Open: Seppi stuns Kyrgios in second round

Seppi will now face next Steve Darcis, who defeated Argentine Diego Schwartzman in four sets.

Andreas Seppi defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday in an epic five-set match in the Australian Open and advanced to the third round, ending the nation’s brightest prospects hopes in the process.

Two years on from his five-set defeat at the hands of Kyrgios, Seppi turned the tables on the 14th seed, saving a match point after battling back from two sets down to prevail 1-6, 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2, 10-8, reports Efe.

"Maybe it was meant to be. I was two sets to love down and I said last time I was two sets to love up, so let's try to do the same to him," Seppi said on the tournament's official website.

Seppi will now face next Belgium's Steve Darcis, who defeated Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.