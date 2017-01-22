Australian Open: Pavlyuchenkova beats Kuznetsova to make quarters

The Russian will next face Venus Williams in the quarters.

Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova qualified for the Australian Open quarter-finals beating compatriot Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-3 here on Sunday.

The Russian, seeded 24th in Melbourne, got the better of eighth seeded Kuznetsova in an hour and eight minutes in the fourth round match, reports Tass.

The 25-year-old has reached the Australian Open quarters for the first time in her career.

She claimed 62 of the total 112 points played in the match, hitting 21 winners -- seven more than her opponent.

She will next play American veteran and World No.1 Venus Williams who defeated Germany's Mona Barthel 6-3, 7-5 earlier on Sunday.