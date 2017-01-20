Australian Open: Nadal blitzes Baghdatis to make third round

The Spaniard will play against German Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal defeated Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Australian Open here on Thursday.

Nadal managed to win the match in two hours and 13 minutes, reports Efe.

Ninth seed and 2009 champion Nadal dominated 2006 finalist Marcos Baghdatis in a superb performance of attacking tennis.

The Spaniard will play against German Alexander Zverev in the third round, who eliminated the American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

Nadal opened up a 5-1 lead in the first set and won the first four games in the second set, then finished with a cross-court forehand winner.

"I haven't played during the night here yet," Nadal said after the match, as quoted by Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) website.

"So the conditions are different. The ball is lower so I had to adjust for a start. I have been solid with my serve. I feel my body has no injuries now. I've had lots of success and lots of memories from where I have played. I can't complain. I am trying to enjoy every moment I have on court."