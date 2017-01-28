The Aussie-Finnish pair of John Peers-Henri Kontinen claimed the much celebrated victory in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5.

Australia's John Peers with Finland's Henri Kontinen defeated Bryan twins, Bob and Mike, to clinch the Men's doubles trophy at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Aussie-Finnish pair claimed the much celebrated victory in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5. However it remained a thriller that lasted for one hour and 14 minutes.

Charged up with spectators' cheer, home favourite Peers, along with his partner Henri Kontinen of Finland, swayed the first set by 7-5.

It was a tough-fought set that stretched to 37 minutes, ending in favour of Peers- Kontinen after a series of neck-to-neck rallies.

The second set saw not much difference in the approach of local hero Peers, who became the first Australian to win a Men’s doubles final at home Grand Slam arena.

It was Australian legend Todd Woodbridge, who last won here for Australia in 2001, partnering Sweden's Jonas Bjorkman.

The American twins were vying for their record 17th Men's doubles Grand Slam. Currently, they hold 16 Grand Slam titles, equal to Woodbridge's, who retired in 2005.