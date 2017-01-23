  1. Home
  2. Sports

Australian Open: Angelique Kerber sent packing

  • IANS

    IANS | Melbourne

    January 23, 2017 | 09:32 AM

Angelique Kerber (Photo: AFP)

A shocking straight-sets loss for the defending champion and World No. 1.

Related

0
Add Commnents

American Coco Vandeweghe defeated defending champion and World No.1 Angelique Kerber in the fourth round of the Australian Open here on Sunday.

Vandeweghe edged past the top seed 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. 

Vandeweghe will face in the quarterfinals seventh seed Garbine Muguruza who defeated Romania's Sorana Cirstea in staight sets 6-2, 6-3 in 65 minutes.

"I think it's my first win over a World No.1, I guess. I'll take it. I faked it a lot, because I was feeling a bit crap out there. You have to fake it until you make it. I just had to pick my spots and trust my game," Vandeweghe was quoted as saying by ESPN.in.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

By supporting the Jallikattu Ordinance, has Centre set a bad precedent of succumbing to protests?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.