Australian Open: Angelique Kerber sent packing

A shocking straight-sets loss for the defending champion and World No. 1.

American Coco Vandeweghe defeated defending champion and World No.1 Angelique Kerber in the fourth round of the Australian Open here on Sunday.

Vandeweghe edged past the top seed 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Vandeweghe will face in the quarterfinals seventh seed Garbine Muguruza who defeated Romania's Sorana Cirstea in staight sets 6-2, 6-3 in 65 minutes.

"I think it's my first win over a World No.1, I guess. I'll take it. I faked it a lot, because I was feeling a bit crap out there. You have to fake it until you make it. I just had to pick my spots and trust my game," Vandeweghe was quoted as saying by ESPN.in.