Australia humiliate India, win first test by 331 runs

Australia registered a massive 333-run victory over India in the first test that ended on Saturday as the hosts crumbled under the Kangaroo’s spin attack.

Chasing a target of 441 runs in the second innings, India collapsed for just 107 runs on the third day of the opening cricket Test against Australia at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune. Australia now lead the four match test series 1-0.

Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe's second five wicket haul reduced India to 99/6 at tea. The spinner ended with 6 wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored the maximum (31) runs as the rest of the batsmen including captain Virat Kohli struggled to reach double figures.

More than half the Indian side was back in the dressing room with just 89 runs on the board.



Brief Scores: Australia 260, 285 vs India 1st innings 105; 107 (Cheteshwar Pujara (31), Ajinkya Rahane (18), Steve O'Keefe 6/35).