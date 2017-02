Australia were all out for 285 in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the first cricket Test against Australia here on Saturday.



India now need to score 441 in their second innings for an unlikely win.



Brief Scores:



Australia: 260 & 285 all out in 87 overs (Steven Smith 109; R Ashwin 4/119, Ravindra Jadeja 3/65).



India 1st Innings: 105.