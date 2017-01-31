ATP Rankings: Roger Federer back in top 10

Britain’s Andy Murray continued to lead the rankings while Rafael Nadal came in the sixth place.

Swiss legend Roger Federer returned to the top 10 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) men's singles rankings released on Monday, after winning his fifth Australian Open singles title here.

Federer, who defeated Spanish great Rafael Nadal on Sunday 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, jumped seven positions and is now placed 10th, reports Efe.

Britain’s Andy Murray continued to lead the rankings and Nadal came in the sixth place.

Canadian Milos Raonic fell to fourth place, while Serbian Novak Djokovic remained in the second spot.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (Scotland) 11,540 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 9,825

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,695

4. Milos Raonic (Canada) 4,930

5. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 4,830

6. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 4,385

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,560

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,505

9. Gael Monfils (France) 3,445

10. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 3,260