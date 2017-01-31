Atletico's Gimenez out for two weeks with injury

Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez's right thigh muscle injury will keep him out of the football pitch for two to three weeks.



The player underwent a checkup on Monday and although the club's medical team did not specify the recovery period, this type of injury usually requires at least two weeks, reports Efe.



Gimenez will miss Atletico's Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Barcelona, as well as La Liga matches against Leganes and Celta Vigo.



Gemeniz, who was a starter in Atleti's last four clashes, was injured on Saturday in the clash against Alaves in round 20 of La Liga.