Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez passes medical with Real Madrid

  • IANS

    IANS | Madrid

    May 9, 2017 | 09:54 AM

Theo Hernandez (Photo: www.laliga.es)

The 19-year-old left-back passed the checkup successfully without any problems.

Defender Theo Hernandez, currently on loan at Alaves from Athletico Madrid, passed a medical with record European football champions Real Madrid, according to Spanish media reports on Monday.

The 19-year-old left-back passed the checkup successfully without any problems, reports Efe. 

According to reports, the Marseille-born defender will continue his career wearing the Real Madrid jersey.

He has a €24 million ($26.2 million) clause which Real Madrid are set to pay to Atletico at the end of the season, making him the first signing of the 2017-18 season.

The player and the club hope to announce the move officially after the Copa del Rey final between Alaves and Barcelona on May 27.

