Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez rejoins training

Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez returned to team training following his release from court after his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence against his girlfriend.

Hernandez was ruled out of Atletico's Saturday squad, who defeated Leganes 2-0 in round 21 of Spain's La Liga at the Vicente Calderon stadium, while he returned to training on Sunday morning along with his teammates, reports Efe.

The 20-year-old French centre-back was released by the court judge on Friday after he was detained for several hours on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

The court issued a 500-metre joint restraining order against Hernandez and his partner.