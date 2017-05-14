  1. Home
Asian wrestling Championships: Sumit takes silver on final day

  IANS

    New Delhi

    May 14, 2017
Sumit Kumar

Sumit Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

Sumit was outclassed 2-6 by Yadollah Mohammadkazem Mohebi of Iran in the final.

Sumit Kumar of India settled for silver in the men's Freestyle 125 kg category on the final day of the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Sunday.

Sumit was outclassed 2-6 by Yadollah Mohammadkazem Mohebi of Iran in the final.

The Iranian was technically superior to the local wrestler and dominated most of the contest despite briefly conceding the lead in the first round.

India thus ended the tournament with a total of 10 medals -- one gold, five silver and four bronze.
 

