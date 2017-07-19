Arsene Wenger responds to Alexis Sanchez’s comments

After Alexis Sanchez’s controversial comments to a Chilean radio network seemingly confirmed the winger’s departure from Arsenal, his manager Arsene Wenger did his best to play down any potential move away for the 28-year-old from the North London.

Speaking at a press conference before the Gunners’ International Champions Cup clash against Bayern Munich in China, Wenger stated, “I do not give too much importance to things that are translated. The whole interview, which I got, did not really mean that (he only wants Champions League football)”.

“The main focus for us is on the Premier League, that for me is more important than the Champions League. We have played 20 years in the Champions League and 17 years before Alexis arrived and three years with him - he can get us back in there,” Wenger added.

Wenger confirmed he had not spoken to Sanchez since the Chilean made the comments but refuted similarities between the winger and Robin van Persie’s situation.

The Dutch striker had forced a move to arch-rivals Manchester United in 2012 after spending eight seasons with Arsenal, much to the dismay of the Gunners faithful and there are fears that he could depart to a Premier League side like Chelsea or Manchester City.

“Not really. Every case is different. Van Persie was 30 to 31 when he left and had only one year of contract. Alexis is younger,” Wenger stressed .