Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, fed up with the incessant questions over star winger Alexis Sanchez’s future, opted to go the philosophical route after seeing his side lift the Emirates Cup for the fifth time.

“One day he will go and Arsenal will go on. We will all go one day and Arsenal will hopefully go on,” Wenger stressed after his side’s 2-1 loss to Sevilla on Sunday at the post-match press conference.

And while they lost to Sevilla, the Gunners were crowned champions due to their superior goal difference and despite a Community Shield tie against Chelsea looming large on the horizon, Wenger was mostly questioned on the Chilean’s future.

“Yes of course. How many times have I told you that,” an exasperated Wenger exclaimed when asked if whether he thought Sanchez would stay for the 2017-18 season at the Emirates.

Sanchez, who told a Chilean radio station that he wanted to move to a club that played the Champions League earlier in July, is reportedly being chased by Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, among other top sides.

Out of contract in 2018, it seemed that the Chilean’s departure was imminent but with the Gunners digging their heels and demanding over £60 million, interest has cooled for the 28-year-old.

The transfer window shuts on August 31 and while theoretically Sanchez could still move, with each passing day, Gunners fans will be hopeful that their team’s biggest star sees out the final year of his contract.

Arsenal are determined to keep a hold of their prized asset and aren't averse to letting him go on a free transfer next season and it remains to be seen how this transfer saga will pan out.