Arsenal's Santi Cazorla out for rest of season

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla will miss the rest of the English Premier League (EPL) season due to an ankle injury.

The Spaniard has not played since October when pain caused him to leave the field during the UEFA Champions League's group stage game against Bulgarian side Ludogorets 0-6, reports Efe on Thursday.

Cazorla was operated in December and was expected to recover within three months.

Last season, he was off the pitch for seven months because of a knee injury.

Cazorla, whose contract concludes at the end of this season, joined the Gunners in 2012.