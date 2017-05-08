Arsenal controlled game against Manchester United: Arsene Wenger

A visibly ecstatic Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke glowingly of his players in the aftermath of their 2-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester United in their English Premier League clash on Sunday.

“We started a bit nervously, a bit under pressure. Slowly I think we became better and in the second half we controlled the game quite well,” Wenger said.

The Gunners were in desperate need of a win after being humbled in the North London Derby last week and responded with a concerted effort which will go some way towards appeasing their disgruntled fans.

“We needed to be patient. I felt that going in at half-time at 0-0 we would have a good chance to win the game. The first goal was a bit lucky, the second goal was a great goal. I’m happy for Danny as well. When you play centre forward you know you want goals and so it hopefully gives him confidence,” the 67-year-old said, speaking to reporters at the post-match press conference.

Bouncing back after losing to Spurs was important and Wenger agreed that they needed the result against the Red Devils.

“It was important because we lost at Tottenham - that didn’t happen many times. Overall, you play Man United and it’s another big game. We couldn't afford to lose today. In fact, we have recently won at Middlesbrough, we beat Manchester City in the semi-final of the cup, we won against Leicester and today. We had just one blip and I think it was a bit physical. But overall, we look a bit more stable,” Wenger added.