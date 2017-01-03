Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury

Actor Arjun Rampal has suffered an eye injury. He finds it "disorienting", but says it's "nothing serious".

"Now I know how a one-eyed pirate sees the world. A minor eye injury. Nothing as serious as it looks. Hugely disorienting. See you soon," Arjun posted on his Instagram page.

The 44-year-old actor posted an image featuring him with a bandage on one eye, and a stubble.

The actor's last release was "Kahaani 2". He will next be seen in "Daddy," based on the life of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.