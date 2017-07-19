Italian forward Antonio Cassano has confirmed he was on the verge of retirement in the last few hours, after he joined Serie A Verona eight days ago.

The former Real Madrid and Roma player, 35, now thinks retirement would have been a big mistake, reports Efe.

Cassano said he told Verona's coach Fabio Pecchia on Tuesday that he was retiring, but the club's sporting director Fabio Fusco and president Maurizio Setti persuaded him to change his mind.

The former Italian international said he took the decision without due consideration and it would have been a big mistake.

The 39-time capped Cassano, who admitted that he missed his family, thanked the club for inviting his wife and children, who helped him take the right decision.