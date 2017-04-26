Angers SCO into French Cup final after 60 years

Angers SCO defeated En Avant de Guingamp 2-0 at home to make into the French Cup football final for the first time over the past 60 years.

Thomas Mangani broke the deadlock for Angers on Tuesday, who recorded their last appearance in the final in 1957, at Raymond Kopa stadium in the 38th minute, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 2009 and 2014 winners Guingamp were awarded a controversial penalty as Angers midfielder Cheikh Ndoye was penalised for handling ball inside the box, while their top scorer Jimmy Briand's effort was denied by Angers goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier.

Karl Toko Ekambi sealed the win for Angers in stoppage time.

In the centennial tournament's final, Angers will face Wednesday's winner between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Parc des Princes.