Angelique Kerber back on top of WTA rankings

  • AFP

    AFP | Paris

    May 15, 2017 | 03:51 PM

German tennis star Angelique Kerber (Photo: AFP)

Angelique Kerber displaced Serena Williams at the top of the WTA rankings released on Monday.

Kerber had assured her place as world number one by her performances in the Madrid Open last week.

The German, made it to the third round where she faced Eugenie Bouchard and retired with a lower back injury trailing 6-3, 5-0.

1. Angelique Kerber (GER) 7.035 pts (+1)

2. Serena Williams (USA) 6.110 (-1)

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6.010

4. Simona Halep (ROM) 5.205 (+4)

5. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 4.480

6. Johanna Konta (GBR) 4.330

7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4.287 (-3)

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4.260 (+1)

9. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 4.195 (-2)

10. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3.915 (+1)

11. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3.780 (-1)

12. Venus Williams (USA) 3.752

13. Madison Keys (USA) 3.162

14. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2.965 (+3)

15. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2.875 (-1)

16. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2.780 (-1)

17. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2.590 (-1)

18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2.135 (+4)

19. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2.082 (+1)

20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2.064 (-1).

