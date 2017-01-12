Andy Murray to play Queen's for rest of career

Murray became the first player to win Queen's five times when he defeated Milos Raonic in the 2016 final.

World number one Andy Murray has agreed to play in the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club for the rest of his career.

Murray became the first player to be crowned king of Queen's five times when he defeated Milos Raonic in the final last year.

The Scot beat Raonic again just a few weeks later as he lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the second time.

Having enjoyed so much success on the lawns of west London it is no surprise Murray has decided to commit to appearing in the tournament until he retires.

"I've always loved playing the event and I'm really happy to know that I will play at Queen's for as long as my career lasts," Murray, 29, said on Wednesday.

"My first ATP World Tour match win came at Queen's in 2005 so for it to become by far the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling.

"Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times -- some of the best players ever -- winning it five times means a lot to me."

Queen's Club has responded to the popularity of the tournament by increasing the capacity of its centre court to more than 9,000 for this year's event, which runs June 19-25.