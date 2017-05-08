Andy Murray continues to top ATP rankings

Britain's Andy Murray continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday.

Serbian Novak Djokovic came in second, followed by Swiss Stan Wawrinka and compatriot Roger Federer, respectively, reports Efe.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal remained in fifth place, while Croatian Marin Cilic jumped to seventh after winning the Istanbul Open final on Sunday.

Japanese Kei Nishikori fell to the eighth spot.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (Britain) 11,270 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,085

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,685

4. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,125

5. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 4,375

6. Milos Raonic (Canada) 4,135

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,725

8. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,650

9. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,615

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,055