Aleskandar Kolarov free to join Roma: Pep Guardiola

In the aftermath of Manchester City's loss to arch-rivals Manchester United, Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that left-back Aleskandar Kolarov will be allowed to move to Italian side AS Roma.

City lost 2-0 in the first-ever Manchester Derby held outside British shores and Guardiola told the press after the 2017 International Champions Cup loss, “I don't like working with people who don't want to stay. He has a big chance to go to Roma.He has said he wants to leave. I wish him all the best.”

The 31-year-old Serbian moved to City in 2010 from Serie A side Lazio for a reported £16 million fee and has made close to 250 appearances for the Premier League team since then.

Kolarov’s imminent departure will make the veteran Serbian the fourth full-back to leave the club after Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna were all released by City earlier this summer.

In response, City signed Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker for a reported fee of £50 million and are said to be after Real Madrid’s Danilo as his back-up.

For the left-back slot, the Sky Blues are rumoured to be targeting Benjamin Mendy of Monaco, but the French side have reportedly told City to shell out a figure similar to the one they paid for Walker.

City’s next pre-season game is against European Champions Real Madrid on Thursday and it is likely Kolarov will have signed for Roma by then.