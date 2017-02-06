Alastair Cook steps down from England Test captaincy

Alastair Cook has stepped down from his role after 59 Tests as England Test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on their website on Monday.

Appointed in August 2012, Cook led the team through more Test matches than any other England captain. His record includes Ashes victories at home in 2013 and 2015 as well as series wins in India and South Africa. He also led the ODI side for 69 internationals between 2010 and 2014, another England record.

His resignation has been accepted, the Board have been informed and the process has started to appoint the next Test captain - the 80th in England’s Test match history.

The 32-year old opening batsman is England’s most capped Test captain, has scored more Test centuries than any previous captain and is England’s most prolific Test batsman with 11,057 runs in 140 Tests to date.

Rumours had been swirling of late, with England being outplayed by India in the recent series and the 32-year-old confirmed his decision with a frank statement:

"Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team."

During his five seasons at the helm he was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year [2012] and ICC World Test Captain [2013].



Confirming his decision, Alastair Cook said:

“It’s been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the Test team over the past five years.

