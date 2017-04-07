Ajay Jayaram bows out of Badminton Asia Championships

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram bowed out of the Badminton Asia Championships, going down to Chinese Taipei's Hsu Jen Hao here on Thursday.

Jayaram, who caused an upset by defeating fifth seed Tian Houwei 21-18, 18-21, 21-19 on Wednesday, was bested by Hao 19-21, 10-21 in the second round match.

He never seemed comfortable against Hao. The Indian shuttler somehow managed to give a little fight but it was his opponent who proved superior and clinched the first game.

The second game saw Jayaram giving up easy points. As a result, Hao took eight consecutive points and thus wrapped up the issue 10-21 in just 35 minutes of play.