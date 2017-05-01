Aizawl FC returns from Shillong, gets grand welcome

Aizawl Football Club (AFC), the champion of the Hero I-League, the most prestigious professional football tournament in the country, received a grand welcome when they arrived from Shillong on Monday.

Hundreds of people received the team at the Lengpui airport near here.

A function was organised at the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl this evening where thousands of AFC fans congregated to have a glimpse of their heroes.

State home minister R Lalzirliana and AFC president Robert Romawia Royte addressed the congregation.

Aizawl FC, a hitherto little-known club with a shoe-string budget, were today crowned I-League champions in one of the most remarkable achievements in Indian football history.

It drew with Shillong Lajong 1-1 in a highly-anticipated match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

