  1. Home
  2. Sports

Aizawl FC returns from Shillong, gets grand welcome

  • PTI

    PTI | Aizawl

    May 1, 2017 | 11:08 PM
Aizawl FC, I-League, AFC, Shillong Lajong

Hundreds of people received the team at the Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

Aizawl Football Club (AFC), the champion of the Hero I-League, the most prestigious professional football tournament in the country, received a grand welcome when they arrived from Shillong on Monday.

Hundreds of people received the team at the Lengpui airport near here.

A function was organised at the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl this evening where thousands of AFC fans congregated to have a glimpse of their heroes.

State home minister R Lalzirliana and AFC president Robert Romawia Royte addressed the congregation.

Aizawl FC, a hitherto little-known club with a shoe-string budget, were today crowned I-League champions in one of the most remarkable achievements in Indian football history.

It drew with Shillong Lajong 1-1 in a highly-anticipated match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.
 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar been the best bowler in the IPL so far?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.