AIFF advertises for U-17 coach Adam's replacement

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday advertised for a new head coach for the U-17 national team following the sacking of beleaguered Nicolai Adam barely nine months ahead of the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in the country.

Reflecting on the future course of action, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said, "A committee will be formed to shortlist the candidates and conduct the interviews. Based on the advertisement, the applications received would be considered by the committee."

"The boys are presently training in Goa and we want to expedite the process to enable the coach to take charge at the earliest," Das added.

The AIFF officially parted ways with Adam by "mutual consent" on Tuesday.

That the German had been shown the door by AIFF following complaints of "physical abuse" by his players, has been doing the round for weeks.

Adam was appointed as the coach two years ago on the recommendation of the German Football Federation.

Last month, though, 21 players from the team submitted a letter to AIFF president Praful Patel, in which they alleged that the former Azerbaijan U-17 coach physically abused them.

