Aditi Ashok ready for Women's British Open

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok will play her fourth successive Major of the year when she tees up at the Women s British Open here.

The 19-year-old, who qualified for the LPGA only at the start of 2017, played the first three Majors and made the cut in two. But she was still not in for the British Open till two weeks ago.

A tied-eighth place saw her make the Major as one of the top finishers, who were otherwise not exempt into the British Open. She now has a chance to make up for her missed cut at the Scottish Open last week at Dundonald Links.

Ranked 72nd on the Race to CME Globe, the ranking system for LPGA, Aditi looks all set for a full card for 2018 and that would indeed a huge achievement for the young Indian.

In her rookie year on the Ladies European Tour, she won twice at the Hero Women's Indian Open and the Qatar Ladies Open and was second on the Order of Merit. She was also the top rookie of the year.

On Thursday Aditi will be in the second group that goes out in the morning at 6.41 am alongside England s Felicity Johnson and American Ally McDonald.

Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn enjoyed the season of a lifetime in 2016, taking her first career major at the British Open along with four other victories, all en route to winning the Player of the Year, Race to the CME Globe and the LPGA Official Money List titles.