Adam Peaty retains 100m breaststroke title at World Championships

Briton Adam Peaty mounted a successful defence of his title in the 100 meter breaststroke title at the FINA World Championships here.

The Rio 2016 Olympics gold medalist achieved a new FINA championships record time of 57.47 seconds on Monday, ahead of US swimmer Kevin Cordes, 58.79; and Russia's Kirill Prigoda, who completed the podium with a time of 59.05, reports Efe news agency.

The 22-year-old Peaty become the third swimmer to retain the FINA title, following Hungary's Norbert Rozsa -- in 1991 and 1994 -- and American Brendan Hansen, who won in 2005 and 2007.

Peaty's compatriot Benjamin Proud clinched the men's 50 meter butterfly title with a time of 22.75 seconds, ahead of Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos, 22.79; and Ukraine's Andriy Hovorov, 22.84.