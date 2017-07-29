AC Milan not favourites for Serie A title: Luciano Spalletti

AC Milan have spent close to €200 million and counting in the summer transfer window, but Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti feels the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Roma have better chances of lifting the Scudetto.

“AC Milan has certainly spent a lot of money for their current campaign, however I think teams like Juventus, Roma and Napoli probably have better chances, because they haven’t had many changes leading up to the current season,” Spalletti said in Singapore, where Inter are set to play Chelsea in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

Both Milan clubs have struggled to compete with their rivals in recent years, with Juventus in particular, emerging as the team to beat in Italy.

However, fans hope that both AC and Inter, eternal derby rivals, will be able to reestablish themselves on the footballing scene after being bought over by Chinese investors.

The Rossoneri have made waves in the transfer market, snapping up some of the brightest talents, but Spalletti feels that despite having an able coach in Vincenzo Montella, instant success is not given and fans should temper their expectations.

“Montella is a great coach and I’m sure he will do a great job with the new players, but it’s going to be a period of adjustment so it’s difficult to say at this point of time whether they can compete for the title,” the 58-year-old stressed.

And while Milan have showcased their deep pockets, Inter have made relatively low-key signings, with the most major one being of Spalletti himself.

Formerly at Roma, the Italian was hired in the summer to put Inter back at the summit and he is unfazed by the task at hand, despite the fact the past 12 Nerazzurri managers have not lasted longer than a single season.

“Frankly I am not really bothered by this. This is the past. The past is the past. I have nothing to do with the previous coaches. My conscience will be clear as long as I prove to my players and the Inter fans that I can give them what they expect from me” Spalletti added as he signed off.